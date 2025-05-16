Sleep Theory Releases ‘Afterglow’ Via Epitaph Records Alongside Upcoming Tour

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Breakout four-piece Sleep Theory — vocalist Cullen Moore, guitarist Daniel Pruitt, bassist Paolo Vergara, and drummer Ben Pruitt — have released their eagerly awaited debut album, Afterglow, via Epitaph Records.

The album offers a stunning display of diverse rock flavors. It was produced by David Cowell and mixed by Zakk Cervini (Bring Me The Horizon, Bad Omens, Architects).

To celebrate the release, Sleep Theory has also shared the video for “Gravity.” Watch it here.

With its pop-inspired bounce, heady grooves, generously sprinkled synths, and Moore’s soulful, arena-sized voice, the song is about the winners and losers who keep playing the game of love.

“‘Gravity’ is really just a classic R&B story— it’s about that real chemistry you sometimes feel with someone, even when the timing’s not perfect,” Moore explains. “I wanted it to feel confident, a little flirty, and very 2000s — something that could’ve played in the background of a scene in a throwback movie.”

He yanks the curtain back a little more, saying, “‘Gravity’ came together in 2021, before we even knew we would do a full album. I wasn’t thinking about a big project yet — I was writing whatever felt good at the time. The song ‘No Guidance’ by Chris Brown and Drake was a big inspiration. It had this smooth, confident energy that really stuck with me. I wanted ‘Gravity’ to have a similar vibe — something that feels cool and effortless but still has emotion behind it. Even visually, I thought of that same kind of late-night, moody feel.”

In other Sleep Theory news, the album’s lead single “Stuck In My Head” ascended to the No. 1 spot on the Active Rock radio charts — a first for the band. The single “Static” is currently at No. 19 on the active rock charts, the album’s fourth single to appear in the Top 20.

In their brief but blockbuster career thus far, Sleep Theory has accumulated 350 million streams across 10 singles and the band just appeared on Revolver’s digital cover.

Sleep Theory will embark on its first-ever headline tour, kicking off on May 20 in Birmingham, Alabama and winding through the U.S. before wrapping on June 28 in Memphis. The band has also booked appearances at select festival dates. Support will come from Nevertel, Oxymorrons, and Stray View.

SLEEP THEORY ON TOUR:

WITH NEVERTEL, OXYMORRONS, + STRAY VIEW:

5/20 — Birmingham, AL — Workplay

5/21 — Mobile, AL — Soul Kitchen

5/23 — Corpus Christi, TX — Brewers Street Ice House

5/24 — Woodlands, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (Buzzfest)*

5/25 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion (KEGL’s BFD)*

5/27 — El Paso, TX — Lowbrow Palace

5/28 — Phoenix, AZ — The Marquee

5/29 — Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl

5/30 — Anaheim, CA — House of Blues

5/31 — Reno, NV — Virgin Street

6/3 — Boise, ID — Knitting Factory

6/4 — Spokane, WA — Knitting Factory

6/6 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

6/7 — Colorado Springs, CO — The Black Sheep (SOLD OUT)

6/8 — Denver, CO — The Summit

6/10 — Lincoln, NE — Bourbon

6/11 — Minneapolis, MN — Varsity

6/13 — Madison, WI — Sylvee

6/14 — Chicago, IL — House of Blues

6/15 — Detroit, MI — St. Andrews Hall (SOLD OUT)

6/16 — Grand Rapids, MI — Elevation

6/18 — Syracuse, NY — The Wescott

6/19 — Boston, MA — The Sinclair (SOLD OUT)

6/20 — New York, NY — Gramercy Theater (SOLD OUT)

6/21 — New York, NY — Gramercy Theater (SOLD OUT)

6/22 — Portland, ME — State Theater

6/24 — Pittsburgh, PA — Mr. Smalls

6/25 – Lexington, KY — Manchester Music Hall

6/26 — Nashville, TN — Brooklyn Bowl (SOLD OUT)

6/28 — Memphis, TN — Minglewood Hall

*FESTIVALS

OTHER FESTIVAL DATES:

5/17 — Daytona, FL — Welcome To Rockville

7/11 — Gettysburg, PA — Gettysburg Bike Week

7/18 — Mansfield, OH — Inkcarceration

9/19 — 102.9 Hog Havoc @ Fiserv Forum — Milwaukee, WI

9/21 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

10/5 — Sacramento, CA — Aftershock