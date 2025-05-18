Composer Charles Strouse Passes Away At 96

MANHATTAN (CelebrityAccess) – Charles Strouse, the prolific composer behind some of Broadway’s most beloved musicals, died on Thursday (May 15) at his Manhattan home. No cause of death was disclosed. He was 96.

Born in New York City on June 7, 1928, Strouse studied under renowned composers Aaron Copland and Nadia Boulanger at the Eastman School of Music. His early classical music aspirations eventually led to a passion for musical theater.

Strouse’s Broadway debut came in 1960 with Bye Bye Birdie, co-written with lyricist Lee Adams. The show, inspired by the frenzy surrounding Elvis Presley’s conscription, earned Strouse his first Tony Award. He continued his success with Applause in 1970 and the iconic Annie in 1977, which featured enduring songs like “Tomorrow” and “It’s the Hard-Knock Life.”

Beyond the stage, Strouse composed the theme song “Those Were the Days” for the television sitcom All in the Family. His work extended to film scores, including Bonnie and Clyde (1967) and The Night They Raided Minsky’s (1968).

Strouse’s contributions to music earned him three Tony Awards, two Grammy Awards, and a Primetime Emmy. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Theater Hall of Fame.

His four children survive him: Benjamin, Nicholas, Victoria, and William. His wife of nearly 60 years, choreographer Barbara Siman, passed away in 2023.

RIP