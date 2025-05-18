Jessica Simpson To Headline Women Who Rock Benefit Concert, Presented By Gibson Gives

PITTSBURGH (CelebrityAccess) – PA Women will rock Stage AE in Pittsburgh, PA on September 5 as the Annual Women Who Rock Benefit Concert Presented by Gibson Gives returns, starring Jessica Simpson. Tickets for Women Who Rock are on sale now.

This isn’t just a concert—it’s a call to action. Less than 10% of all federal health research funding goes to women’s health research, and even those dollars are in jeopardy. That’s why proceeds from the Women Who Rock Benefit Concert directly support Magee-Womens Research Institute, the nation’s first and largest research institute dedicated to life-saving women’s health research across the lifespan.

Simpson is an award-winning, multifaceted artist whose influence spans music, television, film, publishing, and fashion. A global icon, she has captivated audiences with her authenticity, talent, and entrepreneurial drive.

With over 20 million albums sold and a series of standout roles on screen, Simpson expanded her reach into fashion with The Jessica Simpson Collection. Launched in 2005, the lifestyle brand spans over 34 product categories and has generated over $1 billion in revenue, cementing its status as a celebrity-led retail pioneer.

In 2020, she added best-selling author to her list of achievements with the release of Open Book, her deeply personal and honest memoir. The book became an instant cultural touchstone, debuting at #1 on the New York Times Best Seller list and resonating with millions for its raw, relatable storytelling.

After stepping away from music for several years, Simpson returned to her roots, drawing from rockabilly, Americana, and soul. Collaborating with her band and producer JD McPherson, she recorded a bold new body of work that reflects her evolution. Co-written with some of Nashville’s top songwriters, her two-part EP Nashville Canyon explores heartbreak, resilience, and self-renewal with striking emotional depth.

Women Who Rock Benefit Concerts feature a 100% female-fronted music lineup. Part of WWR’s mission is to support women in music, and it has become a global movement.

The GBU Life Stage will also feature DJ ms.TIZA, Buffalo Rose, a performance from this year’s WWR Rising Star Contest Winner, and a special in-show moment honoring SURVIVORS WHO ROCK, presented by UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital.

Fashion designer Kiya Tomlin will be honored live with the 2025 WWR Impact Award presented by Peoples, an Essential Utilities Company.

This year’s event emcee will be Kelly Dzanaj, an On-Air Personality for 100.7 Star FM.

Women Who Rock concert attendees will be able to rock the signature Pink Carpet entrance presented by UPMC Health Plan and also indulge in the Beauty Bar, which offers free beauty perks and giveaways, a social-sharing photo booth, the Rockstar Silent Auction, and a limited number of VIP tickets that include access to the VIP Lounge, Gifting Suite and Pre-Show Happy Hour.

“Women’s health continues to play catch-up, in clinical trials, and in research funding. The support provided by organizations like Women Who Rock and Gibson Gives is crucial to fuelling research and innovation in women’s health. We must continue these kinds of partnerships to accelerate action and change the way the world treats women,” said Michael Annichine, CEO, Magee-Womens Research Institute & Foundation.

“At Women Who Rock, we believe in the power of music to drive real change and right now, that change is urgently needed,” says Melinda Colaizzi, Founder of Women Who Rock. “Women are still fighting for equality in music, in healthcare, and in how their stories are told. At a time when women’s health research is critically underfunded and facing devastating federal cuts, our mission has never been more urgent. We’re deeply honored to have Jessica Simpson, a powerful mom, entrepreneur, and music icon, headline this year’s benefit concert in support of Magee-Womens Research Institute. We’re also incredibly thankful for Gibson’s continued support of our movement, helping us amplify our mission.”

“Now more than ever, it is vital to shine a light on women’s health, to insist and ensure that the desperately needed research, funding and access is provided,” says Beth Heidt, Chief Marketing Officer at Gibson. “Women Who Rock and the Magee-Womens Research Institute align with the values of Gibson Gives in supporting the whole health of all communities.”

As presenting sponsor for the Women Who Rock™ Benefit Concert from the beginning, the leading global guitar brand Gibson continues to shape the sounds of generations of musicians across the globe. Gibson supports the global music community through its philanthropic division, Gibson Gives. The mission of Gibson Gives is committed to making the world a better place by supporting non-profit organizations and developing programs in our efforts to advance musicians through music education, and health and wellness initiatives worldwide. 100% of all donations to and from Gibson Gives go towards giving the gift of music. In the last five years, Gibson Gives has raised over $5.5 million and enabled $52.5 million in funding for key organizations through product donations and meaningful giving worldwide.