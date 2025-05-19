Alice In Chains Provides A Health Update On Sean Kinney

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Following the abrupt cancellation of their tour last month due to a medical emergency, Alice In Chains has shared some good news about drummer Sean Kinney’s health condition.

Kinney provided the update to fans on the band’s official Instagram account, noting that he’s under the care of medical specialists and expects to survive.

“I finally concluded that medical doctors with many hard-earned degrees on their walls may know a bit more about health than some musician with shiny spray-painted records on the wall. The outpouring of love, concern, and well-wishes has been both extremely humbling and very much appreciated,” he wrote. “The good news is that I’m going to be fine and live,” he addd.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alice In Chains (@aliceinchains)

Alice in Chains announced the abrupt cancellation of their tour ahead of the tour opener at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, on May 8.

Despite the tour cancellation, Alice In Chains is still scheduled to appear at Black Sabbath’s stacked farewell show at Villa Park in Birmingham on July 5.