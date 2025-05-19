BiCoastal And Pathfinder Productions Announce The ‘My Generation Tour’

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Pathfinder Productions’ Jim Della Croce announced the details of the My Generation Tour, featuring a package of veteran musical acts that includes The Lovin’ Spoonful, The Hollies Greatest Hits starring Terry Sylvester and Gary Lewis and The Playboys.

“All three acts will perform with their own bands spanning the golden singles era of pop music, from 1965 to 1975, the era where hit singles ruled the charts and won our hearts,” Della Croce stated.

The tour is booked by BiCoastal Productions and produced by Pathfinder’s Jim Della Croce.

Note: Steve Boone does not appear on all dates and Lovin’ Spoonful fans should not expect John Sebastian to make a miraculous return to the group he stepped away from in 1968.