Billie Eilish Extends Sold-Out ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’ Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – With her sold-out 2024/2025 HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR currently underway, Billie Eilish has today announced 23 additional arena dates in Japan and the US for this year. Produced by Live Nation, the newly added shows include two nights at Tokyo’s Saitama Super Arena on August 16 and 17, followed by a second US leg this fall with stops in Miami, Orlando, Raleigh, New Orleans, Austin, and more. The tour will now span 106 dates in total, concluding on Sunday (November 23) at Chase Center in San Francisco—more than a year after it first kicked off in fall 2024.

Since launching last September, Eilish has brought her tour to North America and Australia, and is currently touring across Europe, the U.K., and Ireland. The run has featured multiple-night stops in several cities, including five sold-out hometown shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and three sold-out nights at Madison Square Garden in New York. The current tour leg continues Thursday, May 29 with two shows in Cologne, followed by stops in Prague, Vienna, Paris, Barcelona, and more. This July, she’ll also headline an impressive six sold-out nights at The O2 in London.

U.S. TICKETS: Tickets for US dates will be available starting with an American Express Presale beginning Tuesday (May 20) at 12pm local time, while supplies last. Remaining tickets will be available during the general on-sale starting Thursday (May 22) at 12pm local time.

JAPAN TICKETS: Tickets for Japan dates will be available starting with an American Express Presale beginning Thursday (May 22) at 12pm local time, while supplies last. Promoter Pre-order will follow, beginning on Wednesday (May 28) at 12pm local time and Pre-order (1st stage) will begin on Friday (May 30) at 12pm local time.

Eilish is using Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange to give fans, not scalpers, the best chance to buy tickets at face value. To make this work, tickets will be non-transferable and the tour may cancel tickets posted elsewhere for more than face value. In New York, where resale can’t legally be restricted, tickets will be transferable. Fans can still buy and sell their tickets at the original price paid on Ticketmaster.

Eilish’s critically acclaimed third studio album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT was released May 17, 2024 via Darkroom/Interscope Records, and continues to shatter the ceiling for artists in 2025. Her GRAMMY nominated smash hit “Birds of a Feather” is now the most streamed song on Spotify by a female in the last decade, surpassing 2.5 billion streams, making it the fastest song in history to achieve this. It is also the longest charting solo song by a female artist in Billboard Pop Airplay chart history.

2025 JAPAN DATES

Sat Aug 16 – Tokyo, Japan – Saitama Super Arena

Sun Aug 17 – Tokyo, Japan – Saitama Super Arena

2025 U.S. DATES

Thu Oct 9 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Sat Oct 11 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Sun Oct 12 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Tue Oct 14 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Thu Oct 16 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Fri Oct 17 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Sun Oct 19 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Mon Oct 20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Thu Oct 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Oct 25 – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena

Sun Oct 26 – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena

Fri Nov 7 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Sat Nov 8 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Mon Nov 10 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Tue Nov 11 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Thu Nov 13 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Fri Nov 14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Tue Nov 18 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena

Wed Nov 19 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena

Sat Nov 22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sun Nov 23 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

SUSTAINABILITY EFFORTS

Billie Eilish will continue her long-standing partnership with environmental nonprofit REVERB on this leg of the tour, Building on the success of previous sustainability efforts, this tour will focus on reducing greenhouse gas pollution, decreasing single-use plastic waste, supporting climate action, and updating concession offerings to promote and encourage plant-based food options with Support+Feed.

TICKETS

In keeping with her commitment to making a difference in the environmental impacts of her music and touring, $1 from each ticket sold will go to REVERB and its ongoing effort to help support organizations across the country addressing the impacts of food insecurity and the climate crisis.

Billie Eilish will donate 50% of the Changemaker ticket to the REVERB Climate Impact Fund and Support+Feed.

ECO-VILLAGE

The Billie Eilish REVERB Eco-Villages will be set up in the main concourse of every show where fans can take part in the tour’s sustainability efforts, connect with nonprofits, and take meaningful action for people and the planet.

SUPPORT+FEED

For collective action at the intersection of climate and food, Support+Feed will continue their 360 campaign throughout the tour. Support+Feed will again offer an expanded version of the Support+Feed Pledge inspiring fans to eat one plant-based meal a day for 30 days with digital elements and community activations. Fans will also have the opportunity to participate in Plant-based Food Drives in a selection of cities alongside the tour to raise awareness and gather food to distribute to local communities.

TRANSPORT

Fans are encouraged to join the effort to make the HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR more sustainable. Where possible, take public transportation and carpool to and from the shows to help reduce greenhouse gas pollution and encourage more public transportation options. Fans will receive information via email about public transportation options before the show.

VENUES

Venue partners are also helping to lessen the environmental footprint of the tour. In addition to efforts to decrease waste through reducing or eliminating single-use plastics and diverting landfill waste with compost and recycling, venues will be offering plant-based food options at all shows.

FAN PARTICIPATION

Bring an empty reusable water bottle or donate for a custom RockNRefill Nalgene bottle to fill up at the free water refill stations located at each venue. The RockNRefill bottles and refill stations are located at the Eco-Villages in the main concourse at all shows. Fight fast fashion by opting for thrifted, upcycled, or borrowed clothes instead of buying new clothing to wear to shows.