Boutique Music Destination Round Hill Music Co. Opens In Greenwich, CT

GREENWICH, CT (CelebrityAccess) – On Saturday (May 17) one-of-a-kind music destination Round Hill Music Co. officially opened its doors in Greenwich, CT. Following months of anticipation, customers are now able to explore the store’s thoughtfully laid out selection of high-end guitars, vinyl records, apparel and lifestyle goods, while engaging with staff and the store’s founder – local resident, musician and music industry executive, Josh Gruss.

Designed as a haven for musicians, collectors, and fans of all ages, Round Hill Music Co. aims to thoughtfully bring design, craftsmanship and culture together in a unique space that bridges the gap between serious musicians and casual listeners. The store, which is just two minutes walk from the Greenwich train station, balances boutique aesthetics with a welcoming atmosphere, and features listening stations, curated vinyl sections organized by mood and genre, and an inviting layout that makes discovering music effortless.

The store officially opened for business at 10am ET on May 17, with customers able to explore iconic high-end guitars by Gibson, Fender, Paul Reed Smith, Taylor, LsL Instruments, Rock N Roll Relics, Ernie Ball, and Suhr; apparel by Madeworn (men’s/unisex), Daydreamer LA (women’s) and Rowdy Sprout (kids); and premium speakers from Devialet and Transparent, in addition to artisanally-produced amps, pedals, turntables, books, candles and more. Inspired by the classic music stores of Manhattan’s 48th St, especially the legendary Manny’s Music, Gruss envisions Round Hill Music Co. as a space where music fans can comfortably engage with experts and experience a variety of legendary guitar and amp brands, amongst other items on offer.

Speaking on the store’s opening, Gruss noted: “Shopping for records and going to guitar stores were formative experiences for me as a teenager in New York and drove my passion for music. Opening this store is a way for me to give new generations an opportunity to enjoy those experiences in the same way I did. Having a space to try the best instruments, listen to vinyl with the highest quality sound, and interact with other music fans is so valuable not just for the individual customers but for the community as a whole. We are very proud to be able to provide that with Round Hill Music Co.”

Saturday’s Grand Opening allowed customers to finally explore the curated space and interact with Gruss and his expert team. Guitar chords and riffs rang out throughout the day as locals tried out the selection of guitars, while the listening stations were packed with vinyl enthusiasts testing out the gear. After several years of rumors and anticipation, the Greenwich community was overjoyed at the return of a music store to Greenwich Ave, and patrons of all ages were looking forward to returning in the future.

Gruss noted: “Walking along Greenwich Avenue in recent years I felt the presence of a classic music store missing from the area – experiences that people weren’t able to have. We’ve built something really special and seeing everyone at the Grand Opening was a reminder of how important and powerful it is for people to experience music in this way; and it’s an incredible joy to see our store providing something unique for locals and visitors alike. We can’t wait to make Greenwich rock!”