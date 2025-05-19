Heidi Linnebach Named Vice President, Entertainment And Awards Strategy At THR

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Hollywood Reporter announced the appointment of Heidi Linnebach to the newly created role of Vice President, Entertainment and Awards Strategy.

Based in Los Angeles, Linnebach will oversee THR’s Entertainment Sales and Awards Strategy, including its specials and features business. In her new role, Linnebach will report to Lori O’Connor, THR’s Executive Vice President and Publisher.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Heidi to our team,” said O’Connor. “Her exceptional track record in entertainment marketing, coupled with her entrepreneurial drive and strategic vision, makes her uniquely suited to enrich our awards and entertainment business. We’re confident she will play a key role in expanding our brand, deepening industry engagement, and driving innovation across all platforms.”

Linnebach joins THR with two decades of experience across multiple roles in media and entertainment, including most recently serving as Vice President of Sales, Entertainment and Sports at the Los Angeles Times, where she helped to renew the publication’s award season content offerings.

She began her career in Hawaii before joining The Times in 2008. Her career also includes past roles at The Onion, and she co-founded We Think Collective, a platform and podcast supporting female entrepreneurs.

“I am thrilled to join The Hollywood Reporter and its talented team,” said Linnebach. “I look forward to leveraging my passion for storytelling and deep experience in entertainment marketing to enhance THR’s awards-season initiatives and create innovative experiences that engage both industry audiences and advertisers.”