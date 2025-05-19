iHeartMedia And Bloomberg Media Extend Multiyear Podcast Partnership

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Bloomberg Media and iHeartMedia, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac, today announced a renewed podcast deal to continue co-producing new original podcasts and extend iHeartMedia’s role as the exclusive distributor of Bloomberg Media’s slate of popular podcasts.

“Since 2021, we have produced and distributed over 30 podcasts with Bloomberg Media that offer critical news alongside compelling storytelling across the world of business and finance. We are thrilled to continue our partnership to develop, distribute and monetize this impressive lineup and grow our audience worldwide,” said Will Pearson, President of iHeartPodcasts. “With an impressive lineup of upcoming shows in the pipeline, our renewed partnership will continue to leverage iHeart’s massive audience reach to expand upon Bloomberg’s community of listeners and provide them with engaging content across the current economic landscape.”

“We value our partnership with iHeartMedia, especially for their wide reach and innovative approach to audio and podcasting. Their ability to bring accessible content to a vast global audience has been key to growing Bloomberg’s high-quality podcast content,” said Anthony Mancini, Head of Bloomberg Audio.

As part of the renewed agreement, iHeartMedia and Bloomberg will continue to collaborate on the creation and co-production of new podcasts. This includes the recently launched Levittown, a six-part podcast series in partnership with Kaleidoscope, investigating the rise of deepfake pornography online. Additionally, the two companies will debut “Everybody’s Business,” a new podcast from Bloomberg Businessweek hosted by Max Chafkin and Stacey Vanek Smith, where they take a deeper look at the week’s top business stories.

Throughout this collaboration, iHeart and Bloomberg have co-produced a slate of shows including the successful podcast Big Take, with new episodes daily, In Trust, Bedrock, USA, Bloomberg Crypto, and Crash Course, along with the recent release of Levittown. These shows build upon Bloomberg’s impressive lineup of existing podcasts, including Odd Lots, Money Stuff, Masters in Business, Businessweek Daily and Trumponomics among others. This extended agreement reinforces the two media companies’ shared commitment to delivering engaging podcasts to listeners worldwide and further builds on the successful partnership that began in 2021.

Bloomberg produces over 30 podcasts, offering smart analysis, timely insights, and compelling storytelling across business, finance, economics, politics, technology, healthcare, sports, and more. Bloomberg podcasts are distributed by iHeartPodcasts and can be found on Bloomberg.com, the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard.