Live Nation Takes On Operation Of Colombia’s Arena Cañaveralejo

CALI, COLOMBIA (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation Entertainment announced plans for its first Colombian concert venue as the company assumes operation of Arena Cañaveralejo in Cali, Colombia.

The venue, originally a bullfighting ring, first opened its doors in central Cali in 1957. The arena underwent a recent round of upgrades in 2020, reducing its capacity from approximately 17,000 fans to 14,368 as part of a multi-million dollar investment.

According to Live Nation, the arena will cater to the growing demand for live entertainment from both local and international artists, particularly in support of the explosive growth of Latin music.

As part of this effort, Live Nation announced that concerts by artists such as Fonseca and Andrés Calamaro are already in the works for Arena Cañaveralejo.

Live Nation will operate Arena Cañaveralejo through its Latin affiliates OCESA and Grupo Páramo.

“This venue will allow us to bring more world-class artists to Cali while also supporting local talent and growing the live music ecosystem in Colombia. Live Nation is committed to investing in Latin America’s thriving music scene, and this partnership with Grupo Páramo will help us create unforgettable experiences for fans in the region,” said Live Nation President & CEO Michael Rapino.

“We are excited to take this step in Cali, a city with great potential for live entertainment,” said Gabriel García, CEO of Grupo Páramo. “We are incredibly grateful for the support of Miguel Yusti, Chairman of the Arena’s Board of Directors, who, along with the city of Cali, is joining us in this effort to offer fans world-class experiences and help boost the city’s cultural development and its regional growth, supporting its mission to make Cali a major tourist destination,” he added.