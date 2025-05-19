Study Ranks Best Artists To See Live In 2025 Based On Reviews

(HYPEBOT) – A new study analyzed concert and album reviews from both fans and critics to find the best artists to see live in 2025. While the methodology might not be the most rigorous scientifically, the results are still quite interesting.

Study ranks Best Artists to See Live in 2025

Beyonce and Bruce Springsteen are predictable inclusions in analysis commissioned by Betway. But RAYE at #1 and the omission of performers like Benson Boone offer a bit of surprise.

The best concerts for 2025 based on reviews Rank Artist Concert reviews Album critic reviews Album fan reviews Overall score 1 RAYE 96% 82.0 9.0 9.4 2 Beyoncé 100% 79.9 8.0 9.1 3 Bruce Springsteen 98% 81.1 7.8 8.8 4 Sam Fender 90% 82.7 8.5 8.6 5 Fontaines D.C. 88% 86.0 7.9 8.3 6 Charli XCX 88% 79.6 8.5 8.3 7 Iron Maiden 89% 77.3 8.5 8.2 8 The Maccabees 87% 72.7 8.5 7.7 9 Kylie Minogue 89% 68.7 8.4 7.6 10 Neil Young 86% 76.4 7.7 7.4

You can view the full study here which offers a few more surprises like:

Matt Maltese provides his fans with the best value for money concert in 2025, with concert-goers paying just $2.19 per song based on average ticket prices and his set list length.

Guns N' Roses top the list for the happiest setlists, performing five high-tempo tracks in the 140–150 BPM range, the tempo scientifically linked to boosting

