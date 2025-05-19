The Kenny Campbell Foundation Announces Benefit Concert At Ryman Auditorium With Craig Campbell & Bradley Gaskin

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Craig Campbell has announced the inaugural Kenny Campbell Foundation Presents a Benefit Concert Featuring Campbell and Bradley Gaskin at the Ryman Auditorium on July 24, 2025. The exciting event will also include performances by Tyler Farr, Michael Ray, Bryan White, and Hailey Benedict. Tickets range from $65 to $175, plus fees, and will be available May 23.

Campbell’s father died of colorectal cancer at age 36, and he started The Kenny Campbell Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization, in his honor to raise money and awareness. The 11th Annual Craig Campbell Celebrity Cornhole Challenge also benefits the Foundation and will be held at 6th & Peabody in Nashville on June 3, 2025.

“I was talking to Bradley (Gaskin) about my dad and The Kenny Campbell Foundation, and we decided to call some friends and host a concert at the Ryman,” said Craig. “There’s no better place for a concert in Nashville than at the Mother Church of Country Music. I think my dad would be proud.”

“When I hear ‘The Ryman,’ my honky-tonk bones rattle,” added Gaskin. “It’s such a great place to sing and perform my favorite kind of traditional country music in my most favorite city – Nashville. And, I hope we raise all kinds of money in honor of Craig’s dad! Good times with great country music and helping others — that’s what we do!”

Tickets for the concert, which are set at $65 and $75, will be on sale Friday (May 23) at https://www.ryman.com/. A limited number of VIP tickets will be available for $175 and include an exclusive two-song acoustic set performed by Campbell and Gaskin 30 minutes before doors open, a show poster and a photo with them on the famous Ryman stage. A guitar signed by all of the artists will be auctioned to the highest bidder during the concert.