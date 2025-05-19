The US Tennis Association Announces Major Refurb For Arthur Ashe Stadium

FLUSHING, NY (CelebrityAccess) — The United States Tennis Association announced plans for an $800 million investment to modernize Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

The plan, described by the USTA as its largest in its history, will be entirely self-funded, with the third and final phase of the project expected to be completed in time for the 2027 U.S. Open with no interruption of play.

“This project enables us to maintain the greatest stage in tennis—Arthur Ashe Stadium—constructed over 25 years ago, and modernize it to last for the next 25 years. It also provides us the opportunity to create an unparalleled space for players, enhancing their performance and comfort off the court,” said Lew Sherr, CEO and Executive Director of the USTA.. “The US Open showcases our sport globally, fulfilling our mission to promote tennis and healthier communities.”

The project includes upgrades to the venue’s entrance, an expansion of the stadium’s concourse with new open spaces for fans and retailers at the promenade and loge levels. Plans also feature expanded seating at the courtside bowl level, adding 2,000 new seats to increase capacity from 3,000 to 5,000 fans.

Other upgrades for the stadium include new club and restaurant areas, premium hospitality spaces, and additional dedicated VIP suites.

The design is led by Rosetti, the original architect of Arthur Ashe Stadium, and includes refurbishments completed in 2018.

“The US Open is the pinnacle of sports and entertainment, with the greatest athletes and fans, and this transformation of Arthur Ashe Stadium and new Player Performance Center will elevate the experience for everyone at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center,” Sherr added.