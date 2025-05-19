Universal Music’s GTS Acquires Rosa Lagarrigue Management Amid Latin Music Boom

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music’s Global Talent Services (GTS) has announced the acquisition of Rosa Lagarrigue Management (RLM), a prominent music management company, amid the continued global rise of Latin music.

Founded in 1980 by Rosa Lagarrigue, RLM has guided the careers of renowned artists including Miguel Bosé, Mecano, Alejandro Sanz, Raphael, Sara Baras, Rozalén, and Marlena, among others.

As part of the acquisition, Lagarrigue will join the GTS management team as Global Executive Vice President. The entire RLM team will also be integrated into GTS’s existing structure, the two companies said.

Launched in 2011, GTS currently operates in Spain, Portugal, the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. Its artist roster includes Aitana, Amaia, David Bisbal, Ela Taubert, Lola Indigo, Lauana Prado, Pablo Alborán, Pablo López, and Vivir Quintana, among others.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Rosa Lagarrigue and her team to GTS,” said Narcís Rebollo, CEO of GTS. “With her vast experience, insight, and track record, Rosa is a key and highly respected figure in music management. This merger represents a strategic investment that strengthens our position as a leading company in Latin music talent management and services. I am confident that the integration of our teams will allow us to provide each artist with the best possible support to reach their goals in every market. I want to thank the global GTS team, the RLM team, and all the artists we represent for their trust and support throughout this process.”

“I have always believed that every artist needs unique and personalized support—one rooted in attentive listening, intuition, strategy, and honest work,” added Rosa Lagarrigue. “I’m excited to share this project with Narcís, undoubtedly one of the most brilliant executives in the industry, and his team. What we began at RLM not only continues—it grows stronger and broader alongside them.”