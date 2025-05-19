Venu Holding Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

COLORADO SPRINGS (CelebrityAccess) – Venu Holding Corporation (VENU), a developer, owner, and operator of upscale live music venues and premium hospitality destinations, announced today its first quarter 2025 results for the period ended March 31, 2025.
“We entered 2025 with the pedal to the metal, and Q1 proved what we’ve known all along: our model works, our fans are hungry, and the market is ours to take,” says J.W. Roth, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of VENU. “We had our strongest quarter yet in record-setting Luxe FireSuite sales, and a development pipeline that’s firing on all cylinders across Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and beyond.
“We’re transforming communities, not just with venues, but with full-scale entertainment ecosystems that generate jobs, drive tourism, and deliver unforgettable memories—year-round. From launching our game-changing multi-season amphitheater model to locking in partnerships with Ryan, Connect Partnership Group, and Sands Investment Group, we’ve built an engine designed to scale faster and smarter than anyone in the game.
“And the momentum? It’s just getting started. We’re planning to bring a state-of-the-art intimate concert hall and restaurant to Centennial, Colorado. We’ve doubled down in El Paso with an increased private investment commitment and an expanded development site. We’re giving investors new ways to own a piece of all that we are building through NNN real estate, and our planned Reg A offering launching in a few weeks. And with industry legends like Vic Sutter and Tom Finke joining our team, our roster has never been stronger.”
Roth continued, “VENU is redefining what live entertainment looks like across the nation. So, buckle up—because what’s coming next is bigger, louder, and more world-class than anything this industry has ever seen.”
First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights
- Total assets increased $34,464,672 at 19% to $212,882,187 as of March 31, 2025, up from $178,417,515 at December 31, 2024.
- Property and equipment increased 33% to $182,906,195 as of March 31, 2025, up from $137,215,936 at December 31, 2024.
- Luxe FireSuite and Aikman Club sales reached $38.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
- Since launching in late February, Venu’s Luxe FireSuites fractional ownership model—offering suite access at Sunset McKinney and Sunset Broken Arrow with 25% down and 20-year financing, has generated $12.5 million in sales through March 31, 2025, out of the $38.7 million total offering.
Operational Highlights for Q1 and Subsequent Events:
- Launched a transformative multi-season venue configuration model, enabling year-round operations across upcoming and future amphitheaters in McKinney, TX; El Paso, TX; Broken Arrow, OK; and Oklahoma City, OK, unlocking new revenue and margin expansion opportunities.
- Under contract to acquire a strategic site in Centennial, Colorado, to expand VENU’s iconic mid-size indoor venue brand with plans to transform the property into a $40 million entertainment campus featuring The Hall at Bourbon Brothers and a Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern.
- This development also marks the debut of VENU’s exclusive Luxe FireSuite fractional ownership opportunities, bringing these coveted experiences indoors for the first time.
- Expanded partnership with the City of El Paso, with a $100 million minimum investment commitment and securing a 20-acre development footprint for the future Sunset Amphitheater El Paso, projected to open in 2026.
- Announced a strategic national expansion partnership with Ryan, LLC to accelerate public-private partnership development, fast-tracking market entry into top-performing U.S. growth markets.
- Introduced a new structured financing model for Luxe FireSuites, expanding access to exclusive ownership opportunities while driving accelerated sales across the Company’s expanding portfolio.
- Partnered with Connect Partnership Group to lead corporate sponsorship sales, enhancing VENU’s ability to potentially capture new sponsorship revenues across its expanding venue network.
- Filed an Offering Statement under Regulation A1 for an anticipated offering designed to offer institutional, and retail investors an opportunity to own a piece of all that VENU is building through a tiered ownership, not only delivering equity, but exclusive benefits at every level.
- Formed a nationwide partnership with Sands Investment Group to introduce triple-net (NNN) real estate investment opportunities in VENU’s Luxe FireSuites to qualified investors.
- Expanded executive leadership with the appointment of Vic Sutter, a Live Nation veteran, as Executive Vice President of Operations to drive operational excellence, hospitality innovation, and premium guest experiences.
Strengthened the Board of Directors with the appointment of financial industry leader Thomas M. Finke, former Chairman and CEO of Barings, LLC, to support corporate governance and capital markets strategy.