Venu Holding Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

COLORADO SPRINGS (CelebrityAccess) – Venu Holding Corporation (VENU), a developer, owner, and operator of upscale live music venues and premium hospitality destinations, announced today its first quarter 2025 results for the period ended March 31, 2025.

“We entered 2025 with the pedal to the metal, and Q1 proved what we’ve known all along: our model works, our fans are hungry, and the market is ours to take,” says J.W. Roth, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of VENU. “We had our strongest quarter yet in record-setting Luxe FireSuite sales, and a development pipeline that’s firing on all cylinders across Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and beyond.

“We’re transforming communities, not just with venues, but with full-scale entertainment ecosystems that generate jobs, drive tourism, and deliver unforgettable memories—year-round. From launching our game-changing multi-season amphitheater model to locking in partnerships with Ryan, Connect Partnership Group, and Sands Investment Group, we’ve built an engine designed to scale faster and smarter than anyone in the game.

“And the momentum? It’s just getting started. We’re planning to bring a state-of-the-art intimate concert hall and restaurant to Centennial, Colorado. We’ve doubled down in El Paso with an increased private investment commitment and an expanded development site. We’re giving investors new ways to own a piece of all that we are building through NNN real estate, and our planned Reg A offering launching in a few weeks. And with industry legends like Vic Sutter and Tom Finke joining our team, our roster has never been stronger.”

Roth continued, “VENU is redefining what live entertainment looks like across the nation. So, buckle up—because what’s coming next is bigger, louder, and more world-class than anything this industry has ever seen.”

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Total assets increased $34,464,672 at 19% to $212,882,187 as of March 31, 2025, up from $178,417,515 at December 31, 2024.

Property and equipment increased 33% to $182,906,195 as of March 31, 2025, up from $137,215,936 at December 31, 2024.

Luxe FireSuite and Aikman Club sales reached $38.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Since launching in late February, Venu’s Luxe FireSuites fractional ownership model—offering suite access at Sunset McKinney and Sunset Broken Arrow with 25% down and 20-year financing, has generated $12.5 million in sales through March 31, 2025, out of the $38.7 million total offering.



Operational Highlights for Q1 and Subsequent Events: