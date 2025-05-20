AEG Presents Promotes Joe Jaeger to VP Of Integrated Marketing & Strategy

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — AEG Presents announced the promotion of Joe Jaeger to Vice President, Integrated Marketing and Strategy as part of the concert promoter’s Global Partnerships division.

Jaeger, based in Los Angeles, will oversee the division’s marketing team and foster growth across AEG’s portfolio of live music venues. In his new role, Jaeger will report to Alexandra McArthur, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships, AEG Presents.

Prior to joining AEG Presents, Jaeger spent nearly four years with iHeartMedia, focusing on marketing for the company’s live events. He began his entertainment career at Fiur Productions in New York City before joining MTV’s Integrated Marketing division, where he contributed to developing branded content and sponsorship activations.

“Joe has consistently demonstrated strategic thinking, creativity, and a deep understanding of connecting brands with live music fans,” said McArthur. “He has played a pivotal role in driving growth across our platforms, and I look forward to seeing him excel in this expanded leadership position.”

“I’m honored to step into this new role,” Jaeger added. “AEG Presents has cultivated an incredible ecosystem of festivals and venues, and I am eager to continue forging meaningful, innovative partnerships that enhance both the fan experience and our brand relationships.”