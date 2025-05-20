Elkan Launches A Publishing JV With Avex Music Group

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Avex Music Group, the dedicated music division of the Japanese conglomerate Avex, announced it has signed producer Elkan to a global publishing deal.

As part of the agreement, Avex Music Group will partner with Elkan to launch his own dedicated joint venture publishing company, Toolbox By Elkan.

Under the terms of the deal, Elkan’s entire catalog — including all future output and previous works — will be published by Avex Music Group. Additionally, Avex will also back the signing and development of writer-producers Elkan is passionate about.

As well, the team at Avex will also work with Elkan, his longtime manager Kasual Kas, and business partner Kristina Mazzola, to identify and develop a rising writers and artists through the Toibox joint venture.

Elkan is riding high after he produced Drake’s recent #1 hit “Nokia” as well as writer and producer credits on Rihanna’s new single “Friend of Mine” from the upcoming SMURFS movie soundtrack.

“Elkan is without a doubt one of the most talented and successful new producers in music today,” said Avex Music Group CEO Brandon Silverstein. “In addition to some very exciting projects of his own, Elkan has identified a number of key creatives to build Toibox with. We’re thrilled to be in business with such a promising visionary in Elkan, and I have tremendous belief in Kasual Kas, who continues to prove himself to be a real visionary in this business.”

“I wake up every day with the same mission in mind, ‘making the world dance,’” said Elkan. “The future is now no one’s ready for what 2030 will sound like. Toibox is the future.”