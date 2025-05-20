French Police Recover The Bust Stolen From Jim Morrison’s Paris Grave In 1988

PARIS, France (CelebrityAccess) — A bust of Jim Morrison that went missing from the late rock legend’s Paris gravesite in 1988 has been recovered, according to French law enforcement officials.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Direction de la Police Judiciaire de la Préfecture de Police (@le36_dpj_pp)

The bust was part of Morrison’s grave in Père-Lachaise, the famed Paris cemetery where he was interred following his untimely death in 1971. The cemetery houses the mortal remains of numerous notable figures, including Édith Piaf, Sarah Bernhardt, and Frédéric Chopin, among others.

According to the New York Times, French legal authorities said the bust was discovered by chance during a search that was conducted as part of an unrelated investigation. Police did not respond to further requests for comment and it is unclear if the likeness will be returned to Morrison’s grave.

Morrison’s grave has long been a draw for tourists who visit the cemetery each year. Morrison, who officially died from heart failure, struggled with drugs and alcohol during his life.