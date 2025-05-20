George Wendt, Award-Winning ‘Cheers’ Actor, Dies at 76

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — George Wendt, the award-winning comedian best known for his role as the affable everyman Norm Peterson on the long-running sitcom Cheers, has died. He was 76.

According to The New York Times, a representative for Wendt said he died Tuesday at his home in Los Angeles. A cause of death was not provided.

A native of Chicago, Wendt began his entertainment career as a member of the city’s famed Second City comedy troupe.

In 1980, he relocated to Los Angeles, landing guest roles on television shows such as Alice and Taxi before securing a regular role on the NBC sitcom Cheers.

Wendt portrayed Norm throughout the show’s entire 11-season run, earning six Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

He later reprised the popular character on other shows, including The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Frasier.

His film credits include Wild About Harry, L.A. Blues, and The Independents, among others.

Wendt is survived by his wife, actress Bernadette Birkett, and their three children.