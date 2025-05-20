Kennedy Center President Richard Grenell Joins Live Nation’s Board

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation Entertainment announced the election of Richard Grenell to a seat on its Board of Directors.

A veteran of the political sphere, Grenell has significant experience in international relations and previously served as Acting Director of National Intelligence for Donald Trump in 2020.

More recently, he was named as the President of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, following President Trump’s abrupt firing of longtime President Deborah Rutter earlier this year.

He’s also held roles that include Special Presidential Envoy for Serbia and Kosovo Peace Negotiations and the United States Ambassador to Germany, as well as policy spokesperson for former U.S. Senator and Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney in 2012.

According to Live Nation, his appointment to the promoter’s board will “help to support Live Nation’s mission to bring more music to the world.”

“We are pleased to welcome Ric to our Board,” said Randall Mays, Chairman of the Board of Live Nation Entertainment. “His background will bring a valuable perspective as Live Nation continues to contribute to a growing live music industry around the globe.”

“The power of live performances to bring people together while boosting local economies is transformative,” said Grenell. “I’m proud to join the board and support Live Nation’s efforts to grow this positive impact of concerts around the world.”