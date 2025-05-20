Oteil & Friends, Yonder Mountain String Band And Donna & The Buffalos Lead The Lineup For Suwannee Roots Revival 2025

LIVE OAK, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of the 9th Suwannee Roots Revival announced the details for the 2025 edition of the Suwannee Roots Revival, which returns to the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park from Thursday, October 9 through Sunday, October 12.

Now in its 9th year, the Suwannee Roots Revival features a lineup that includes Oteil & Friends (featuring Melvin Seals, Steve Kimock, Jason Crosby, Johnny Kimock, Tom Guarna & Lamar Williams Jr.), Yonder Mountain String Band, Donna the Buffalo (all 4 days), Peter Rowan & The Walls of Time Band, Jim Lauderdale & The Game Changers, Della Mae, Seth Walker, Henhouse Prowlers, Walter Parks & The Unlawful Assembly, Ain’t Sisters, Jon Stickley Trio, The Lee Boys, John Mailander’s Forecast (as well as Mailander being Artist at Large), among others.

Along with the curated lineup of of roots established and emerging roots artists, the festival also includes an open call to play in the many campground pickin’ party sites throughout the weekend, including at Slopryland, hosted by Sloppy Joe, and the Bill Monroe Shrine, hosted by Quartermoon.

New fest features announced for 2025 includes the Music Farmers Stage at The Back Porch. Billed as a “VIP section for everyone” the new stage is located inside the former Porch Stage building with more room for workshops and programming.

Sponsored by the festival’s nonprofit arm, Live Oak Music and Arts Foundation (LOMAF), the Music Famer Stage will include a raffle with a variety of prizes donated by festival merchants, artists, and sponsors will be held on-site located at a tent at the top of the hill at Big Cosmo’s Amphitheater. It will benefit LOMAF to support music and arts programs in North Florida schools, including the Suwannee Spirit Kids Music Camp.

Tickets are on sale now. Suwannee Roots Revival offers a multi-day Weekend Ticket that includes festival admission for four days of music, as well as primitive camping on Thursday-Sunday nights. Military and Student discounts are available. Children 12 and under are free if accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.