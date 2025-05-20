The Newport Festival Foundation Announces Charity License Plates

NEWPORT, RI (CelebrityAccess) — Newport Festivals Foundation, the nonprofit behind the Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival, announced the debut of a new Rhode Island license plate featuring the organization’s name.

Funds from the license plates will go to support the Foundation’s Free Music Lessons program providing high-quality music lessons for all students in Rhode Island at no cost.

A limited number of pre-order plates are now available through the Festival Foundation for $42.50, with $20 of the purchase price going directly to Newport Festivals Foundation’s Free Music Lessons program.

However, the Foundation must obtain a minimum of 600 non-refundable pre-orders before the plates can be produced and distributed with all information and payments for pre-orders stored in escrow until the minimum number of plate orders is reached.

For more information, check here: https://www.newportfestivals.org/license