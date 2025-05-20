UMG To Move Their New York Headquarters To The Penn District

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Group (UMG) has announced plans to relocate its New York offices to newly leased space on Seventh Avenue in the recently completed Vornado Realty Trust office tower in the Penn District, adjacent to the iconic Madison Square Garden.

The building will house the headquarters of UMG labels Def Jam Recordings, Island Records, Mercury Records, and Republic Records—all part of the Republic Records group—as well as the Verve Label Group, which includes Verve, Impulse!, and Decca Records US.

UMG’s New York office will also be home to Bravado, the company’s dedicated merchandise division, and serve as the East Coast hub for Universal Music Publishing Group, along with other corporate functions.

Under a 22-year lease, UMG will occupy the entire fourth through seventh floors of PENN 2, in addition to a ground-floor space that could serve as a future retail location dedicated to music superfans.

“UMG’s relocation of its New York offices to the new PENN 2 tower reflects our vision and ambition. Located in the heart of Midtown Manhattan and literally adjacent to Madison Square Garden—one of music’s most storied venues, where so many of our artists perform to a packed house—PENN 2 will serve as an ideal nexus for our employees, artists, and songwriters. Beyond office space, PENN 2 will house music studios and retail spaces featuring a range of artist merchandise and exclusive products. We look forward to working with the team at Vornado as we move toward a 2027 move-in date,” said Boyd Muir, UMG’s Chief Operating Officer.

“We are delighted to welcome Universal Music Group to THE PENN DISTRICT, which has firmly established itself as the epicenter of Manhattan’s new West Side. Universal Music’s commitment to PENN 2 is further evidence of the district’s appeal to the world’s most iconic brands in business, lifestyle, and entertainment,” added Glen Weiss, Executive Vice President, Office Leasing & Co-Head of Real Estate at Vornado Realty Trust.