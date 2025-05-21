BlueprintMusic.ai Releases First-Ever Global Music Industry Outlook

DUBAI, UAE (CelebrityAccess) – As the $30B+ global music industry hits a turning point, BlueprintMusic.ai today released its first Global Music Industry Outlook, a quarterly deep-dive into emerging trends, economic shifts, and the impact of AI on music creation, distribution, and monetization. This landmark report arrives amid slowing growth in mature markets, rising fan frustration, and a tidal wave of AI-driven disruption.

Key Stat: Only 20,500 artists earned more than $50K on Spotify in 2024 out of millions on the platform.

The report pulls from IFPI, MIDiA, Music Business Worldwide (MBW), and exclusive Blueprint platform data to analyze the state of the artist economy, the AI music boom, and tectonic shifts in global music consumption, with Blueprint offering a uniquely holistic lens: creator, technologist, and disruptor.

Highlights from the Q1- 2025 Report:

• Streaming Slows in the West, Surges in the Global South: North America saw just +2.1% growth vs. +22.5% in Latin America and +22.6% in Sub-Saharan Africa.

• Per-Stream Payouts Still Broken: Spotify pays ~$0.003/stream, YouTube less. Artists need millions of streams to survive, but many don’t even make hundreds.

• AI Is Reshaping Music: Tools like Boomy and Udio enable auto-generated songs, but Blueprint leads with end-to-end creation, licensing, and monetization.

• Bundling is the New Norm: Over 80% of streaming users now opt for bundled services like Apple One and Amazon Prime, redefining platform loyalty.

“This report isn’t just data; it’s a wake-up call. For years, the music industry has scaled platforms but ignored the people who make the music. AI isn’t the threat; it is the broken economics. Artists don’t need more empty promises; they need real infrastructure to create, distribute, and get paid on their terms. That’s why we built Blueprint, to fix the foundation, not just add another tool,” said Phil Ryan, Co-Founder of BlueprintMusic.ai.

BlueprintMusic.ai is pioneering the dual-creator economy, a platform where real artists monetize superfans through subscriptions and campaigns while fans can create, launch, and monetize fully branded AI artists. It’s a viral growth loop that turns creators and consumers into collaborators.

“We didn’t create this report to predict the future; we made it to map the present. Right now, there’s a massive disconnect between how music is made, monetized, and valued. Blueprint’s mission is to reconnect those dots. Whether you’re an artist, investor, or fan, this report gives you the clarity to act in a rapidly shifting industry,” said Oliver Moorhouse, CMO/Co-Founder of BlueprintMusic.ai.