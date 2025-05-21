Chris Brown Free On Bail In UK Assault Case, Can Start Tour In June

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Chris Brown is free on a reported $6.7 million bail as of Wednesday, ahead of his UK trial next month over an alleged nightclub assault.

The 36-year-old R&B star is set to stand trial in June over accusations that he attacked a music producer with a tequila bottle at Tape London, a nightclub in the Mayfair district of London, in early 2023.

Brown was arrested last week and charged in connection with the alleged assault. He had been in police custody until his release on bail on Wednesday.

According to the BBC, the judge presiding over the case ruled that Brown must surrender his passport when not on tour and stay away from Tape London.

Brown is scheduled to begin his UK and Ireland tour in Manchester on June 15—two days before his trial is set to begin in London.

The BBC also reported that Brown was not present in court for the bail hearing.