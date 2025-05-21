Dead & Company Announce The Details Of Their Golden Gate Park Shows

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) — Dead & Company revealed the details of their upcoming trio of headlining shows in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.

Set for August 1-3, the three performances will feature Dead & Company performing unique sets each night, celebrating the music of the Grateful Dead.

Additionally, the shows will each kick off with an extensive special guest set from Billy Strings on Friday, August 1, Sturgill “Johnny Blue Skies” Simpson on Saturday, August 2, and Trey Anastasio Band on Sunday, August 3.

The concerts are being presented by Another Planet Entertainment and co-produced with Live Nation, in partnership with the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department.

The general on-sale for 3-day tickets kicks off on May 30th with details about single-day passes yet to be announced.

A limited quantity of special $60 tickets will be available by lottery for California firefighters beginning Wednesday, June 4 at 10 AM PT.