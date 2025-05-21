DWP’s Sonic Temple Signs An Extended Five-Year Deal With Historic Crew Stadium

COLUMBUS, OH (CelebrityAccess) — Independent festival promoter Danny Wimmer Presents announced that it has secured a new 5-year extension of their contract with Historic Crew Stadium, ensuring that Sonic Temple will continue to take place in Columbus through at least 2030.

Sonic Temple made its debut in 2019, with the inaugural edition of the festival taking place in front of a standing-room only crowd at the venue, which at the time, was known as Mapfire Stadium. The fest was a replacement for DWP’s Rock On The Range, which ended its run the previous year.

“Sonic Temple has become a cornerstone event for Historic Crew Stadium and Columbus, and we’re proud to continue building on its success with this partnership extension. Danny Wimmer Presents shares our commitment to showcasing Historic Crew Stadium as a premier destination for live music and cultural experiences. Together, we’re creating more opportunities to engage fans, impact our local economy and highlight everything our great city has to offer for residents and visitors across the country,” said Josh Glessing, Chief of Strategy and Development, Haslam Sports Group and President of Business Operations, Columbus Crew.

“We’re thrilled to keep this incredible attraction in Columbus for years to come. As one of the largest hard rock gatherings in the country, and arguably Ohio’s biggest music festival, Sonic Temple continues to be a major draw for residents and visitors alike. The 2025 festival was a huge success, and we can’t wait to see what’s next. Events like this help showcase Columbus’ vibrant live music scene and solidify our city’s place on the national stage,” said Kari Kauffman, Chief Destination Experience Officer, Experience Columbus.

“It’s been nearly twenty years since I first became involved in bringing large-scale rock music to Columbus, and the city has had a special place in my heart ever since. The energy of this city, the passion of the fans, and the strength of our local partnerships have made it one of our most meaningful homes. Extending our partnership with the Historic Crew Stadium through 2030 is more than just a milestone—it’s a reflection of our long-standing commitment to this community. Together with our incredible local partners and stakeholders, we’re not only growing Sonic Temple—we’re building a cultural presence that cements Columbus as a true destination for live music,” said Danny Wimmer, Founder, Danny Wimmer Presents.