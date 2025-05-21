Halestorm, Motionless In White And Knocked Loose Lead The Lineup For ShipRocked 2026

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) – ASK4 Entertainment has unveiled the lineup for the 16th edition of the high seas rock festival ShipRocked.

For 2026, ShipRocked will embrace a Greek mythology theme as the cruise sets sail from Miami on January 25-31, with stops at Half Moon Cay and Celebration Key, Carnival’s forthcoming private cruise port on the island of Grand Bahama, and Nassau in The Bahamas.

The 2026 lineup features over 25 bands, including Motionless In White and Knocked Loose, Wage War, AWOLNATION, Suicidal Tendencies, Avatar, Starset, Sleep Theory, From Ashes To New, Kittie, ’68, Archetypes Collide, aurorawave, The Barbarians of California, Dead Poet Society, DeathByRomy, Dinosaur Pile-Up, The Funeral Portrait, Holy Wars, House Of Protection, Lowlives, Not Enough Space, Shepherd’s Reign, UnityTX, Zero 9:36, and ShipRockers’ favorite all-star band The Stowaways.

The cruise will feature a special performance from Halestorm, who will play a unique show aboard the ship before departing from Nassau.

“We are so proud to announce the return of the Storm to ShipRocked! Halestorm, that is! Get freaky…pack your gear and bring your horns…and join us for a wild finale on the last night of ShipRocked!” the members of Halestorm said in a joint statement.

In addition to a full schedule of music and tropical ports of call, the cruise includes traditional activities such as the ShipRocked blackjack tournament, dodgeball tournament, live band karaoke, singles mixers, trivia contests, and morning yoga.

“As we prepare for the epic 16th voyage of ShipRocked, celebrating the ancient Greek gods of the sky, sea, travel, food, wine, music, and more, we are thrilled to Rock Hard and Vacation Harder with an incredible lineup of musical artists—who are all gods in our eyes!” said Alan Koenig of ASK4 Entertainment.