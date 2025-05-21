Jutes Signs Global Recording Deal With Position Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Tyler Bacon, President and CEO of Position Music, has announced that Jutes has signed a global record deal with the company. The Canadian-born, Los Angeles-based artist is set to release his new single “Left on Dilworth” on May 21.

Jutes’ career began when he moved to Los Angeles to couch surf, got signed to Capitol Records, and began releasing trap-infused pop-punk. The latest chapter in his artistic evolution has taken a darker, more cinematic turn. In a nod to his early influences, Jutes released grunge-rock album Ladybug in 2023. His following record, 2024’s Sleepyhead LP, caught fire across social media, marking a breakout moment for the artist. The title track became Jutes’ first song to chart on both Billboard and Mediabase (#23). With over 85 million global streams and counting, Sleepyhead firmly establishes Jutes as a rising force in the rock scene. This momentum continues in 2025, with a string of standout singles including “Red Velvet” with Ari Abdul, “House of Cards,” and “SMUT” – collectively on pace to deliver the biggest year of his career. Jutes recently sold out his debut US headline run and is confirmed for both East and West Coast Warped Tours later this year.

Jutes is managed by Mike Maloian of 25/7 Management.

“Jutes is a generational artist with a clear vision and an unparalleled work ethic. Position has built a business and team that I believe is perfect for building on the success of this project. It has been a blessing to have everyone on the team add such an immense amount of value from day one, and we couldn’t be more excited for what’s to come,” says Maloian.

Jutes joins a Position Music label roster that includes eaJ, Hunter Metts, Layto, NoMBe, Kyle Dion, Jordan Suaste, Kode, Welshly Arms, and Blackway.

“Jutes has experienced a meteoric rise over the past year, an achievement that reflects more than a decade of hard work. I love this man’s music, his journey, and the artist he’s become. He is one of the most exciting performers out there, and I’m beyond thrilled that his music is now on the Position roster,” says Joe Brooks, A&R at Position Music