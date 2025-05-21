Latest Bandcamp Friday Generates Over $3.2M For Independent Artists In 24 Hours

OAKLAND, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Bandcamp, the world’s largest online music marketplace and community, has announced that its latest Bandcamp Friday, which took place on May 2, generated over $3.2 million for independent artists in just 24 hours.

Celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, Bandcamp Friday was launched during the Covid-19 pandemic to support independent acts. On these selected Fridays, Bandcamp waives its share of revenue, so all artist and label proceeds from music and merch sales go directly to them.

The May 2 event, and second of the year, was another standout moment in the Bandcamp Friday series. Since its inception, Bandcamp Fridays have been a lifeline for many independent artists, generating over $140 million alone since 2020 – and counting.

While Bandcamp Friday may only last 24 hours, fans support artists on Bandcamp 24/7, 365 days a year. An average of 82% of every purchase is routed directly to the musician or label – typically within 24-48 hours. That kind of championing from fans has generated over $1.5 billion.

Bandcamp Friday returns on August 1, 2025.