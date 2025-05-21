Limited Time Offer: 20% Off CelebrityAccess Annual Subscriptions!

For one week only, CelebrityAccess is thrilled to offer a special discount of 20% on all Annual Subscriptions. Use code ACCESS20 at checkout to secure your savings!

CelebrityAccess is the ultimate platform connecting you directly to the global entertainment industry. Your subscription includes unparalleled access to multi-leveled contact information, data analytics, the latest news, and much more, covering:

venues – promoters – talent buyers – artists – managers

comedians – athletes – speakers – tour dates – box office scores

All this and more in one powerful, user-friendly tool, supported by live assistance and the industry’s most trusted news coverage.

Act now — this exclusive deal expires on May 26, 2025. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to elevate your access to the entertainment world!

Join now at https://celebrityaccess.com/enrollment/purchase-membership/

Note: Offer not applicable to other discounted subscriptions.

For further information or assistance with joining, please contact us at casales@celebrityaccess.com.