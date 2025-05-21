Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Mickey Ratt Co-Founder Chris Hagar, Dead At 67

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Chris Hagar, the rock guitarist and founding member of the glam metal band Mickey Ratt, has died. He was 67.

His passing was announced by former bandmate Stephen Pearcey on social media but did not provide any details about a cause of death.

Hagar was a founding member of Mickey Ratt, the group that eventually became the glam metal band Ratt and is also a former member of the noted 80s metal band, “Rough Cutt” among other projects.

Additionally, Hagar worked as a music producer/ engineer and IT business owner, among other roles.

