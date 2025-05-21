Nick Storch Named Head of Global Artist Development At IAG

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — International Artists Group (IAG) has announced the promotion of veteran talent executive Nick Storch to the role of Head of Global Artist Development at the agency.

With more than two decades of industry experience, Storch is widely recognized for his keen ability to identify, sign, and nurture emerging talent across the music landscape.

Throughout his career, Storch has worked with some of the most prominent names in rock, including Disturbed, Limp Bizkit, and Spiritbox, as well as his longtime client, English punk/folk rocker Frank Turner. He also recently signed the critically acclaimed technical death metal band Gojira.

IAG spotlighted Storch’s longstanding relationship with Swedish rock band Ghost, which began in 2011 when the group was still performing their first live shows. Under his guidance, Ghost has grown into an arena-level act, with a devoted international fanbase and new studio album, “Skeleta” which topped the Billboard 200 last week.

“Nick Storch certainly deserves to be recognized in the highest manner, as he has demonstrated a rare talent for identifying artists and elevating them to the top tiers of touring,” said Dennis Arfa, Chairman of IAG’s Music Division.

“The collaboration and teamwork at IAG are second to none. Our ability to build artists’ careers across platforms and continents is something we’ve consistently delivered. Working hand in hand with exceptional agents and dedicated managers, we help artists shape and share their stories, paving the way for long, successful careers,” Nick Storch added.