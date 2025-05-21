Oak View Group Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certification

DENVER (CelebrityAccess) – Oak View Group (OVG), a global leader in venue development, management, premium hospitality services and 360-degree solutions, proudly announced today that it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at OVG in the US, Canada and the UK. This year, 72% of employees at OVG said it’s a Great Place To Work – 15 points higher than the average US company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Earning the Great Place To Work Certification is a huge milestone for our company and a proud moment for employees,” said Tim Leiweke, Chairman & CEO at Oak View Group. “This recognition celebrates how our employees live our values every day and prioritize doing the right thing by each other and the communities where we operate. Ten years in, I’m very appreciative of the positive, inclusive and transparent culture we’re building at OVG.”

“Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Oak View Group stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”

Through the Global Employee Sentiment Survey, OVG scored “PRIDE” at the highest level, signaling employees’ deep sense of pride for their work, their peers and the company overall. In fact, 84% of employees registered pride in their personal contributions and accomplishments, indicating a belief in the company’s mission and the impact of their work. Nearly 2,500 full-time and part-time OVG employees participated in the survey from across the US, Canada, UK and Mexico.

Over 80% of employees are proud to tell people they work for OVG and common themes from survey feedback included:

Making a positive impact on the world. Prioritizing our planet.

Creating lasting memories for guests. Reflecting the diversity of our communities.

Supporting new ideas and technologies. Feeling supported by managers and leaders.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.