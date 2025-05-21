Sir Rod Stewart To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award At 2025 American Music Awards

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – CBS and Dick Clark Productions (DCP) announced that Rod Stewart will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs) in recognition of his incomparable career, body of work, and unparalleled contributions to music for nearly six decades, honoring his lasting legacy and continued influence on generations of artists and fans. He will also deliver a performance of one of his timeless classics, marking his first time on the AMAs stage since 2004.

A two-time inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Stewart’s extraordinary catalog includes 19 platinum and multi-platinum certified albums in the US. Among his more than 50 hit songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and 16 Hot 100 top 10 chart-toppers are songs like, “Maggie May,” “Hot Legs,” “Infatuation,” “Do You Think I’m Sexy,” “Some Guys Have All the Luck,” “Tonight’s The Night,” and “Forever Young.” His live performances have made him one of the most successful touring artists in music history. This summer, he’ll launch the North American leg of his “One Last Time,” world tour, a box office smash which grossed among The Top 20 Global Concert Tours of 2024, and he’ll return to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace May–June and September-October 2025 with The Encore Shows.

“Sir Rod Stewart is a master showman whose charisma and energy have defied time and embody the very spirit of rock and roll,” said executive producers Barry Adelman, EVP, Television, and Alexi Mazareas, SVP, Programming & Development, Dick Clark Productions. “We are looking forward to another epic performance on the AMAs stage as well as celebrating his incredible body of work when he receives the Lifetime Achievement Award.”

The star-studded celebration will kick off summer with host Jennifer Lopez from the all-new luxury resort Fontainebleau Las Vegas, on Monday (May 26). Promising to be a night of unforgettable performances, including from Lopez herself, the 51st AMAs will air live coast to coast at 8:00 PM ET on the CBS Television Network, and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.* Tickets to the star-studded show are available now on Ticketmaster.

Stewart joins previously announced performers Benson Boone, Blake Shelton, Gloria Estefan, Gwen Stefani, Lainey Wilson, and Reneé Rapp. Legendary entertainer Janet Jackson will receive the prestigious ICON Award, which recognizes an artist whose body of work has marked a global influence over the music industry. The global phenomenon and 11-time American Music Award-winner will also take the stage, marking her first television performance since 2018.

The AMAs and Easy Day Foundation, the Las Vegas-based nonprofit organization committed to helping Veterans transition to civilian life, will partner to present several special in-show moments that celebrate Veterans while raising funds for a variety of national and local organizations. Taking place during May’s Military Appreciation Month, the American Music Awards x Easy Day moments will include two performances and the presentation of a special award honoring a marquee talent who uses their platform to make meaningful contributions to the Veteran community, as well as inspirational stories from active-duty service members and veterans.

Fan voting is now closed with the exception of Collaboration of the Year and Social Song of the Year, which will remain open for web voting through the first 30 minutes of the AMAs broadcast via VoteAMAs.com. Kendrick Lamar leads this year’s nominees with ten nominations, followed closely by Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and Shaboozey.