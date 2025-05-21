Songtools And Symphonic Distribution Announce Global Partnership

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Songtools, the fast-growing platform empowering music creators with one-click marketing and ad tech solutions, is proud to announce a new global partnership with Symphonic Distribution, a leading music technology and services company for independent labels, managers, and artists.

This integration of the Songtools marketing toolkit into the Symphonic dashboard gives Symphonic artists and labels seamless access to powerful release marketing tools like playlisting, social media ads, and performance insights—all from one central platform, offering a one-click solution for data-powered marketing campaigns.

“This integration marks a significant step forward in our mission to simplify the artist journey and provide actionable tools where creators already work,” said Danny Garcia, CEO at Songtools. “Symphonic has built a reputation for championing independent artists, and we’re excited to expand on this reputation and help these artists grow their careers in an automated, affordable, and effective way.”

The Symphonic integration is a powerful addition to the growing list of SongTools’ Global Partnerships, which include one of Europe’s largest independent distributors, dig dis., the newly launched brand digitalLATINO, a partnership with monitorLATINO, the leading music monitor platform for Latin America, artist education platform 24/7 Artists, and more.

Together, SongTools and Symphonic are equipping artists with everything they need to release smarter, market faster, and grow with confidence.

“We’re incredibly excited to integrate with SongTools to empower artists of all sizes with seamless access to powerful marketing tools,” said Jorge Brea, Founder & CEO at Symphonic. “This integration removes the traditional barriers to launching impactful campaigns, offering creators the ability to promote their music anytime, anywhere, with just a few clicks.”

The integration became available to all Symphonic clients on May 14.