Universal Attractions Agency Celebrates 80th Anniversary

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – This month, Universal Attractions Agency (UAA), a cornerstone of the live entertainment industry, proudly celebrates its 80th anniversary—a milestone that honors eight decades of shaping music, culture, and live performance. Since its founding in 1945, UAA has championed iconic artists, pioneered talent representation, and remained at the forefront of the world of entertainment.

Speaking on the milestone, UAA owner Jeff Epstein said: “Celebrating 80 years of Universal Attractions Agency is more than a milestone—it’s a moment to honor the legacy of a company that has shaped the live entertainment industry and continues to thrive. As a proud co-owner, that history means a great deal to me. It’s a reminder of where we’ve come from and the standard we hold ourselves to every day. At UAA, we believe in one core principle: if you’re not evolving, you’re falling behind. Growth isn’t optional—it’s who we are. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished and excited for the future we’re building together.”

UAA’s General Manager Nick Martucci also added: “Eighty years ago, Universal Attractions Agency broke barriers and built bridges for artists who helped define American music. It’s an honor to carry that legacy forward today with a team committed to innovation and artist-first representation. This milestone isn’t just about where we’ve been—it’s a reminder of the responsibility and opportunity we have to shape what’s next.”

UAA was founded on May 15, 1945, by Ben Bart, a native of Knoxville, Tennessee, who established the agency after leaving the Gale Agency. He brought artists such as The Ink Spots, Dinah Washington, and Little Willie John to the new agency located in New York City. Now, 80 years later and rooted in the heart of midtown Manhattan, UAA continues to be a driving force in the live music industry. It is guided by co-owners Jeff Allen and Jeff Epstein, General Manager Nick Martucci, and Partner Adam Zagor. Together, they have helped shape the careers of many of today’s most prominent artists, comedians, and entertainers.

As UAA celebrates its 80 years in business, it takes pride in its rich history as a trailblazer in the live music industry. In 1948, UAA client The Ink Spots became the first Black artists to appear on the groundbreaking “Ed Sullivan Show.” Throughout the 1950s and 1960s, UAA played a crucial role in breaking racial barriers in the entertainment industry by booking Black artists, such as Little Richard and Chuck Berry, into venues that had previously been closed to them due to Jim Crow laws. This was a time when Black artists were mainly restricted to television appearances and often barred from performing in venues that catered to white audiences.

A significant milestone in the early history of UAA occurred in 1956 when a then-relatively unknown teenager named James Brown signed with the agency. This moment marked the launch of the career of “The Hardest Working Man in Show Business,” a title he earned for his relentless touring schedule, which saw him perform over 300 shows a year at the height of his fame. UAA represented James Brown for over 40 years, guiding the career of one of the greatest live entertainers in history. In recognition of his achievements, Brown was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1986, received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1992, and sold over 200 million albums worldwide.

During this era, alongside Brown, UAA represented some of the biggest stars and most influential names in music, including Aretha Franklin, Booker T. & the M.G.’s, Chuck Berry, Etta James, The Grateful Dead, Little Richard, Otis Redding, Smokey Robinson, and The Stylistics. With a roster of iconic artists and the vision of Ben Bart and his son, Jack Bart, who took over the agency in 1965, UAA established itself as a leader in the live entertainment industry.

Known for its history of primarily representing Black artists, UAA began diversifying its roster in the 1980s when Jeff Allen joined the agency. He hired Jeff Epstein in 1995, and together they booked some of the decade’s most prominent metal acts, including Sepultura, Sacred Reich, Biohazard, King Diamond, and Death Angel while continuing to book and grow UAA’s R&B business and embark on booking hip-hop with the representation of MC Hammer and Salt-N-Pepa, among others.

In 2007, UAA experienced another pivotal moment when Epstein and Allen acquired the agency from Jack Bart, as he decided to retire.

The term “Universal Attractions” is most closely associated with the concept of “the package.” As a pioneer in packaging tours, UAA has made it a staple of its business model by placing multiple acts together under one bill. Some examples from the ’90s through today include the ’70s Soul Jam (still performing today) and The New Jack Swing Tour featuring Guy, Blackstreet, Tony Toni Tone, and After 7. Since then, UAA has continued to excel in this area, successfully organizing mega tours such as the decade-long “I Love The 90s Tour,” the “One Nation Under a Groove Tour” featuring George Clinton & P-Funk, Galactic, Dumpstaphunk, and Fishbone, as well as “Hammers House Party,” “Pop 2000” and many others.

While the COVID-19 pandemic brought the live music industry and much of the world to a standstill in 2020, UAA emerged stronger on the other side by continuing its expansion. In 2022, it launched a dedicated Rock & Pop division, followed by a Latin department in 2023, hiring new agents in both areas. Recent signings include the return of Booker T. Jones, along with Talib Kweli, Barrington Levy, Afroman, Treach of Naughty By Nature, MKTO, Stevie B, Dru Hill, Nine Days, and The Click Five. Additionally, UAA has ventured into live productions and the podcast world with projects like Chippendales, “GenX Takeover The Comedy Tour,” Brotherly Love, and Deal or No Deal Live.

Today, UAA is at the forefront of the music industry, continuing a legacy of nurturing the careers of over 250 artists across multiple genres, with 18 agents spread across five departments. The year 2025 has started strong, unveiling a newly renovated, state-of-the-art office in Midtown Manhattan. UAA celebrated its 80th anniversary on May 15, 2025.