Whitemoor Launches A New Business Management & Royalties Division

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Whitemoor, the UK-based accountancy and management company, has announced the expansion of its music industry services with the launch of a new Business Management & Royalties division, led by Gareth Murfin and Laura May as Founding Partners. Headquartered in London, Whitemoor also operates offices in Derbyshire and Reading.

At launch Whitmoor’s new division offers a range of services, including royalty accounting and administration, tour accounting and taxation, Creative Industries tax credits, catalogue valuations and planning, forensic accounting, and general financial services.

The new royalty services division offers services for a wide range of music industry clients—including labels, publishers, and other rightsholders. Services span administrative tasks such as song and product registrations with collection societies, tracking and reporting on neighbouring rights and MCPS submissions, reviewing royalty statements, and ensuring contractual compliance. Additional consultancy is available for bespoke royalty and publishing projects.

Beyond the music sector, Murfin also serves as a Business Manager for film, TV, and other creative clients. A Chartered Certified Accountant with over two decades of experience, his client base ranges from freelance designers and fashion photographers to artists and BAFTA winners. His previous roles include positions at Lee Associates (now part of Haines Watts) and Tenon (now RSM). Notably, he recently helped recover a seven-figure sum in a forensic accounting case involving fraud.

May brings extensive experience in music publishing, royalty analysis, accounting, audit, and copyright. Her previous roles include positions at Brighten Jeffrey James, Eaton Music, and First Access Entertainment before founding her own company, May Music Limited, in 2017. She will continue to run May Music alongside her role at Whitemoor, representing clients such as As It Is, Heather Fenoughty, and Neck Deep. May also serves as a board member of the Music Publishers Association and is an advocate for its BeWELL mental health initiative.

She has been recognized as an “Inspirational Woman” by We Are The City, profiled by PRS for Music’s Independent Women in Music Publishing, and featured as an expert in Women in CTRL’s Seat at the Table report.

“We’re music fans first, and we’re passionate about helping creatives thrive. Partnering with Laura expands our capabilities and brings a deeper understanding of the values and challenges that define the music industry. We’re the backstage crew who understand the complexities—from royalty calculations to touring expenses—and we’re here to help navigate them,” said Gareth Murfin, FCCA, Founding Partner.

“As a small business owner and long-time supporter of independent artists and songwriters, joining forces with Gareth at Whitemoor is a powerful blend of expertise and purpose. I’m proud to co-lead this new era and continue helping music creators and rightsholders achieve their full potential,” added Founding Partner Laura May.