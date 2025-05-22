Charli xcx Named Songwriter Of The Year At The 70th Annual Ivor Novello Awards

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – The winners of The Ivors with Amazon Music were revealed today at the annual awards ceremony held at Grosvenor House, London, honoring the achievements of songwriters and screen composers.
Now in its 70th year, The Ivors presented awards across 14 categories, including Charli xcx who was named Songwriter of the Year with Amazon Music for her groundbreaking 2024 album BRAT.
U2 received the highest honour of the evening—Fellowship of The Ivors Academy—becoming the first Irish songwriters inducted in the Academy’s 81-year history.
Robbie Williams received the PRS for Music Icon Award—his fifth Ivor—paying tribute to his extensive songwriting career, while BERWYN won Best Album for WHO AM I, his first Ivor Novello Award.
Lola Young received the Rising Star Award with Amazon Music, joining the ranks of past winners Victoria Canal, Naomi Kimpenu, and Master Peace. Killers frontman Brandon Flowers was honored with the Special International Award, presented by fellow Ivors Academy Fellow Bruce Springsteen.
The Visionary Award with Amazon Music went to Self Esteem, her contributions of songwriting, including her debut Compliments Please to the acclaimed Prioritise Pleasure and her latest, A Complicated Woman
The full list of Ivor Novello Honorees for 2025
BEST ALBUM
WHO AM I written and performed by BERWYN
music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing
BEST CONTEMPORARY SONG
“Circumnavigating Georgia” written and performed by Sans Soucis
music published in the UK by Sentric Music
BEST SONG MUSICALLY AND LYRICALLY
“Mine” written and performed by Orla Gartland
music published in the UK by San Remo Live-Kobalt Music Publishing
PRS FOR MUSIC MOST PERFORMED WORK
“Stargazing” written by Peter Fenn, Jesse Fink and Myles Smith
music published in the UK by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Songs by 308 Publishing-Where Da Kasz At, Lyric Global Copyright Services Crescendo obo Arcade Artists Publishing-Jesse Fink Publishing-Spirit One Music Crescendo and Sony Music Publishing
performed by Myles Smith
RISING STAR AWARD WITH AMAZON MUSIC
Lola Young
BEST ORIGINAL FILM SCORE
The Substance composed by Raffertie
music published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing obo Universal Pictures Music
BEST ORIGINAL VIDEO GAME SCORE
Farewell North composed by John Konsolakis
BEST TELEVISION SOUNDTRACK
True Detective: Night Country composed by Vince Pope
music published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing obo T-L Music Publishing
ACADEMY FELLOWSHIP
Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. for U2
OUTSTANDING SONG COLLECTION
Kele Okereke, Russell Lissack, Gordon Moakes and Matt Tong for Bloc Party
PRS FOR MUSIC ICON AWARD
Robbie Williams
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR with AMAZON MUSIC
Charli xcx
SPECIAL INTERNATIONAL
Brandon Flowers
VISIONARY AWARD with AMAZON MUSIC
Self Esteem