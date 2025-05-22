Charli xcx Named Songwriter Of The Year At The 70th Annual Ivor Novello Awards

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – The winners of The Ivors with Amazon Music were revealed today at the annual awards ceremony held at Grosvenor House, London, honoring the achievements of songwriters and screen composers.

Now in its 70th year, The Ivors presented awards across 14 categories, including Charli xcx who was named Songwriter of the Year with Amazon Music for her groundbreaking 2024 album BRAT.

U2 received the highest honour of the evening—Fellowship of The Ivors Academy—becoming the first Irish songwriters inducted in the Academy’s 81-year history.

Robbie Williams received the PRS for Music Icon Award—his fifth Ivor—paying tribute to his extensive songwriting career, while BERWYN won Best Album for WHO AM I, his first Ivor Novello Award.

Lola Young received the Rising Star Award with Amazon Music, joining the ranks of past winners Victoria Canal, Naomi Kimpenu, and Master Peace. Killers frontman Brandon Flowers was honored with the Special International Award, presented by fellow Ivors Academy Fellow Bruce Springsteen.

The Visionary Award with Amazon Music went to Self Esteem, her contributions of songwriting, including her debut Compliments Please to the acclaimed Prioritise Pleasure and her latest, A Complicated Woman

The full list of Ivor Novello Honorees for 2025

BEST ALBUM

WHO AM I written and performed by BERWYN

music published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing

BEST CONTEMPORARY SONG

“Circumnavigating Georgia” written and performed by Sans Soucis

music published in the UK by Sentric Music

BEST SONG MUSICALLY AND LYRICALLY

“Mine” written and performed by Orla Gartland

music published in the UK by San Remo Live-Kobalt Music Publishing

PRS FOR MUSIC MOST PERFORMED WORK

“Stargazing” written by Peter Fenn, Jesse Fink and Myles Smith

music published in the UK by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Songs by 308 Publishing-Where Da Kasz At, Lyric Global Copyright Services Crescendo obo Arcade Artists Publishing-Jesse Fink Publishing-Spirit One Music Crescendo and Sony Music Publishing

performed by Myles Smith

RISING STAR AWARD WITH AMAZON MUSIC

Lola Young

BEST ORIGINAL FILM SCORE

The Substance composed by Raffertie

music published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing obo Universal Pictures Music



BEST ORIGINAL VIDEO GAME SCORE

Farewell North composed by John Konsolakis



BEST TELEVISION SOUNDTRACK

True Detective: Night Country composed by Vince Pope

music published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing obo T-L Music Publishing

ACADEMY FELLOWSHIP

Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. for U2

OUTSTANDING SONG COLLECTION

Kele Okereke, Russell Lissack, Gordon Moakes and Matt Tong for Bloc Party

PRS FOR MUSIC ICON AWARD

Robbie Williams

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR with AMAZON MUSIC

Charli xcx

SPECIAL INTERNATIONAL

Brandon Flowers

VISIONARY AWARD with AMAZON MUSIC

Self Esteem