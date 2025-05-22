DWP Sees Record Attendance At The 2025 Edition of Welcome To Rockville

DAYTONA, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Independent promoter Danny Wimmer Presents announced a record year for the Welcome To Rockville festival after the event drew more than 230,000 fans across four days to Daytona International Speedway last weekend.

Now in its 13th year, the festival reported record daily attendance with crowds of more than 58,000 plus on both Friday, May 16 and Saturday, May 17, drawn by a roster of more than 150 bands performing across 5 stages of music.

The 2025 edition of the fest featured a lineup that included mainstage headliners Shinedown with Rob Zombie and Three Days Grace, who reunited with original vocalist Adam Gontier on stage during the event, as well as Green Day with Good Charlotte, Sublime, LINKIN Park with Incubus, Pierce the Veil, Korn with Bad Omens, and Marilyn Manson, among others.

The massive rock lineup also featured Social Distortion, Knocked Loose, Halestorm, Mudvayne, I Prevail, Jimmy Eat World, Motionless In White, Beartooth among others.

“What an unforgettable weekend celebrating rock and the incredible Rockvillian community at Welcome To Rockville! We just hosted a record-breaking 230,000 fans, reaffirming our place as North America’s Largest Rock Festival,” said Danny Wimmer, Founder of Danny Wimmer Presents. “To do it in my home state of Florida—and to see every artist give it their all—created an unforgettable experience for the Rockvillian community. We’re deeply thankful to the teams at Daytona International Speedway Staff, AdventHealth Medical Professionals, VCEMS Workers, Volusia Sheriff’s Office, Daytona Beach Police Department, Daytona Beach Fire Department, and Florida Highway Patrol. Your partnership and support is invaluable. We’ll be announcing 2026 dates soon and can’t wait to see you all next year to celebrate Welcome To Rockville’s 15th anniversary!”