NJ Health Officials Warn of Measles Exposure at Shakira Concert at MetLife Stadium

NEW JERSEY (CelebrityAccess) — The New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) has issued a warning about potential exposure to measles after an individual attended a Shakira concert at MetLife Stadium while infectious.

According to the NJDOH, individuals—particularly those who may be susceptible to measles—are urged to ensure they are up to date with their measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccinations and to remain alert for symptoms of the virus.

Symptoms of measles include a high fever, cough, runny nose, watery red eyes, and a rash that typically appears three to five days after symptoms begin. The rash usually starts as flat red spots on the face at the hairline and spreads downward to the neck, torso, arms, legs, and feet. Measles can lead to serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain). For pregnant individuals, it may also cause miscarriage, premature birth, or low birth weight, according to the NJDOH.

“NJDOH recommends that anyone who visited the following location only during the specified dates and times may have been exposed to measles. Anyone who suspects an exposure or illness is urged to call a health care provider before going to any medical office or emergency department. Special arrangements can be made for evaluation while also protecting other patients and medical staff from possible infection,” a spokesperson for the NJDOH said.

Measles, once a rare infectious disease due to the widespread use of effective vaccines, has been on the rise as multiple states face outbreaks this year.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 1,024 confirmed measles cases have been reported in multiple states so far this year—including Texas, New York, and Florida—compared to just 285 cases in all of 2024.