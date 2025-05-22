Plane Involved in Fatal San Diego Crash Registered to Company Linked to Sound Talent Group Co-Founder Dave Shapiro

SAN DIEGO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — CelebrityAccess has learned that a plane involved in a fatal crash in San Diego may have been owned by Sound Talent Group co-founder Dave Shapiro, though this has not yet been confirmed.

The aircraft, a 1985 Cessna S550 Citation, reportedly crashed into a residential neighborhood near San Diego’s Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport while on final approach, damaging several homes.

According to flight data from FlightAware, the jet was on the second leg of a trip that began at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, with a stop in Wichita, Kansas, before continuing on to San Diego.

Preliminary reports indicate that at least two people aboard were killed. As of this writing, authorities have not released the names of those on board.

FAA records show the plane is owned and operated by Daviator, an Alaska-based company that lists a David Shapiro as its registered agent.

Sound Talent Group’s Dave Shapiro is a licensed pilot certified to operate both fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters. He has also volunteered with Angel Flight West, a nonprofit that provides free air transportation for medical patients in need.

Repeated requests for comment to Sound Talent Group and Dave Shapiro have not yet been returned. This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.