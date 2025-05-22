Sheltered Music Publishing Launches A JV With Roger Springer, as well as Dena Weaver

(L to R) Roger Springer, Dena Weaver (Crystal Pony Publishing), Will Banister, Darrell Franklin (Sr VP Sheltered Music - also not pictured is Freeman Wizer (Sr Creative Director, Sheltered Music)

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Sheltered Music Publishing announced a new partnership with the noted country songwriter Roger Springer, as well as Dena Weaver and her company Crystal Pony Publishing.

“This partnership with Roger and Crystal Pony felt like a perfect fit from the first conversation,” said Darrell Franklin, Senior Vice President of Sheltered Music Publishing. “Roger’s passion for country music and his track record of nurturing talent is unmatched. We’re excited to work together to find and elevate artists who are carrying the torch for authentic country music.”

“When I first heard Will I was immediately struck by the tone and texture of his voice—it reminded me of Merle Haggard and Keith Whitley,” added Franklin.

With a career that spans decades, Springer has written numerous hits for artists such as George Strait, Clay Walker, and Tim McGraw, among numerous others.

At launch, the new joint venture has signed rising country artist and songwriter Will Banister. A New Mexico native, Banister’s new EP, co-produced by Grammy-winning producer Chuck Ainlay (George Strait, Miranda Lambert, & Lee Ann Womack) alongside Roger Springer, will debut this spring.

“It is such an honor to sign with Crystal Pony and Sheltered,” said Banister. “I’m excited to be part of a team that truly believes in me and in the kind of country music I grew up loving.”