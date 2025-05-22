Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Guitarist Dave Dederer

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
Dave Dederer was the guitarist in the Presidents of the United States of America. It’s the thirtieth anniversary of their major label debut. Hear the story of how an indie band made its own record, got signed by a major, had huge hits and then broke up.

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dave-dederer/id1316200737?i=1000709410083

https://open.spotify.com/episode/7CxcnYviCqHhn6e9s7NQpN?si=RKkoEOLMSJuc1MNNrpIq5w

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/dave-dederer-276964824/

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/760575d0-acc4-4b6f-855d-ecfe55d12d66/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-dave-dederer

