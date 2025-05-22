The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Guitarist Dave Dederer

Dave Dederer was the guitarist in the Presidents of the United States of America. It’s the thirtieth anniversary of their major label debut. Hear the story of how an indie band made its own record, got signed by a major, had huge hits and then broke up.
