Unleashed Music’s Dog Brothers Records Opens Nashville Office And Signs Ana Grosh

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Dog Brothers Records, the independent label arm of industry consultancy Unleashed Music, has opened a new Nashville office and inked its first signing from the region: 21-year-old singer-songwriter-producer Ana Grosh, whose debut single with the label, “Freedom,” arrives June 13.

“Opening a Nashville hub felt inevitable,” says Geordie Gillespie, founder of Unleashed Music and Dog Brothers Records. “For us it was a question of timing and having the right people on the ground. Emily Bruzzo will run our office and seek new artists for the label, as well as lead our marketing efforts.”

Founded on New York’s Lower East Side in 1986 and relaunched in 2023, Dog Brothers Records has long championed artists who defy easy categorization. Establishing a base in Music City—one of the planet’s most vibrant creative crossroads—brings that vision closer to the next generation of boundary-pushing talent.

Dog Brothers will leverage Unleashed Music’s full-stack marketing, promotion and release infrastructure, plus its long-standing partnership with Domino Publishing, to maximize global opportunities for Grosh’s music and future label signings.