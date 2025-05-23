Billy Joel Cancels All Upcoming Tourdates After He’s Diagnosed With A Brain Disorder

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — After postponing a run of concerts in March, Billy Joel announced the cancellation of all upcoming dates following a diagnosis of the chronic brain disorder Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH).

The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke describes NPH as an abnormal buildup of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) deep within the brain which can keep it from functioning properly and cause brain damage or even death.

According to the statement from Joel’s team, the 76-year-old musician’s condition has been exacerbated by his recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance. On the advice of his doctors, he has been undergoing physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period.

“I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding,” said Billy Joel, noting that he is looking forward to returning to the stage.

Cancelled Shows:

Saturday, April 26, 2025 Billy Joel / Sting – postponed tbd Milwaukee, WI American Familv Field

Saturday, July 5, 2025 Billy Joel / Rod Stewart Pittsburgh, PA Acrisure Stadium

Friday, July 18, 2025 Billy Joel / Rod Stewart Bronx, NY Yankees Stadium

Friday, August 8, 2025 Billy Joel / Stevie Nicks East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

Thursday, August 21, 2025 Billy Joel / Sting Queens, NY Citi Field

Friday, September 5, 2025 Billy Joel / Sting Washington, DC Nationals Park

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Billy Joel / Rod Stewart Cincinnati, OH Paycor Stadium

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Billy Joel / Stevie Nicks Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Billy Joel / Stevie Nicks New Orleans Superdome

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Billy Joel – rescheduled from 1/17/25 Hollywood FL Seminole Hard Rock

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Billy Joel / Stevie Nicks – rescheduled from 3/29/25 Detroit, MI Ford Field

Saturday, March 14, 2026 Billy Joel – rescheduled from 3/15/25 Toronto, ON Rogers Center

Friday, April 10, 2026 Billy Joel / Sting – rescheduled from 4/11/25 Syracuse, NY JMA Wireless Dome

Friday, May 22, 2026 Billy Joel / Sting – rescheduled from 5/23/25 Salt Lake City, UT Rice Eccles Stadium

Saturday, June 6, 2026 Billy Joel – rescheduled from 6/7/25 Edinburgh, UK Scottish Gas Murrayfield

Saturday, June 20, 2026 Billy Joel – rescheduled from 6/21/25 Liverpool. UK Anfield

Friday, July 3, 2026 Billy Joel / Sting – rescheduled from 5/10/25 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium