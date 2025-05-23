Falling In Reverse Announce Summer 2025 Headline Tour With Hollywood Undead, Sleep Theory And More

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Falling In Reverse are hitting the road this summer for a massive North American headline tour that will again see the band playing amphitheaters. The “Falling In Reverse: God Is A Weapon Tour,” produced by Live Nation, kicks off August 10 in Denver, Colorado and runs through September 26 in Las Vegas.

Wage War, Tech N9ne, and Sleep Theory will serve as support from August 10 through August 27. Slaughter to Prevail, Hollywood Undead, and Sleep Theory will appear from August 29 through September 7. The final leg will feature support from Slaughter to Prevail, Hollywood Undead, and Point North. All dates are below. Tickets go on sale on Friday (May 23) at 10am local time.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and options for fans to take their concert experience to the next level, with Falling In Reverse offering ticketless, VIP upgrades that include a meet and greet.

Falling In Reverse’s juggernaut, 2024-released album POPULAR MONSTER has accumulated 3.1 billion streams to date and is nearly platinum. The album includes the mega smashes “Popular Monster, “Watch the World Burn,” and “All My Life,” featuring Jelly Roll, which was the No. 1 single at active rock radio for five weeks.

Elsewhere, the band’s catalog has notched over 69 billon streams, cementing Falling In Reverse’s status as one of the most successful bands of their generation.

FALLING IN REVERSE ON TOUR:

8/10 — Denver, CO — Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre* (NOT A LIVE NATION DATE)

8/12 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion*

8/13 — Austin, TX — Moody Center*

8/14 — The Woodlands, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

8/16 — Biloxi, MS — Mississippi Coast Coliseum*

8/17 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*

8/19 — West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre*

8/20 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

8/22 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*

8/23 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion*

8/25 — Gilford, NH — BankNH Pavilion*

8/26 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live*

8/27 — Virginia Beach, VA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*

8/29 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center**

8/30 — Tinley Park, IL — Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre**

8/31 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center**

9/2 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre**

9/3 — Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater^

9/6 — Camden, NJ — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion**

9/7 — Hershey, PA — Hersheypark Stadium**

9/9 — Darien Center, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater***

9/10 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage***

9/11 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre^^

9/13 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center***

9/14 — Hartford, CT — Xfinity Theatre***

9/16 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center***

9/18 — Burgettstown, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake***

9/23 — Albuquerque, NM — Isleta Amphitheater***

9/24 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre***

9/26 — Las Vegas, NV — PH Live at Planet Hollywood***

* With Wage War, Tech N9ne, Sleep Theory

**With Slaughter To Prevail, Hollywood Undead, Sleep Theory

***With Slaughter To Prevail, Hollywood Undead, Point North

^ With Slaughter To Prevail, Hollywood Undead

^^ With Hollywood Undead, Point North