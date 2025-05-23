Janet Jackson Announces Second Extension of Janet Jackson: Las Vegas Residency At Resorts World Theatre

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Following her return to the Resorts World Theatre stage last night and ahead of being presented with the ICON Award at the 2025 American Music Awards on Memorial Day (May 26), 11-time American Music Award and five-time GRAMMY Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, Janet Jackson, announced today a six-show extension of JANET JACKSON: LAS VEGAS at Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. Returning to the Resorts World Theatre stage on Saturday (May 24) for a five-show run through Saturday (May 31) fans can see the global superstar this Fall on September 10, 13-14 (Mexican Independence Day Weekend), 17, 19 – 20. Tickets for all performances go on sale to the public next Friday (May 30) at 10 a.m. PT on AXS.com.

Each performance is packed with the electric high-energy and chart-topping hits that the megastar is famous for, including iconic hits and deep cuts from her decades-long career like “Control,” “All For You,” and “Together Again,” among others, complemented by dazzling wardrobe moments created by Thom Browne.

Limited tickets remain for Jackson’s May 2025 performances, which are on sale now:

• May 2025: 24, 25, 28, 30, 31

Jackson’s September 2025 show dates will go on sale on Friday (May 30) at 10 a.m. PT, including:

• September 2025: 10, 13, 14, 17, 19, 20

The 5,000-capacity theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West / AEG Presents, is a state-of-the-art, multi-level venue designed by the award-winning international design firm, Scéno Plus. The intimate venue, with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage, features unparalleled comfort, unobstructed sightlines, and an unmatched spatial audio experience through more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology.

The upcoming American Music Awards will be Jackson’s first live televised performance since 2018.