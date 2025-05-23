Mo Chara From Kneecap Charged With Terrorist Crime

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, better known as Mo Chara from the Irish-language hip-hop group Kneecap, has been charged under the UK Terrorism Act for allegedly displaying a Hezbollah flag during a performance at London’s O2 Forum in November 2024. The Metropolitan Police allege that this act demonstrated support for Hezbollah, an organization in the UK, and could reasonably arouse suspicion of allegiance. If convicted, Chara could face up to six months in prison and a fine. He is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on June 18.

In response to the charge, Kneecap issued a statement on Instagram denying the allegation and calling it “political policing” and a distraction from the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The group, known for their politically charged lyrics and advocacy for Irish Republicanism and the Palestinian cause, emphasized their condemnation of all attacks on civilians and denied endorsing Hezbollah or Hamas.

The charge has sparked controversy and debate over the balance between artistic freedom and national security. Kneecap claims the charge is part of a political campaign aiming to prevent their performance at Glastonbury Festival. Despite facing backlash and calls for their removal from festival lineups, the band remains scheduled to perform at the Wide Awake Festival and Glastonbury.

According to IQ Magazine, the group, who are booked internationally by Primary Talent, parted company with their North American representatives International Artist Group (IAG) in between the two Coachella weekends after the shared a “fuck Israel, free Palestine” message onstage.

The incident follows Kneecap’s recent performance at Coachella, where they displayed messages condemning Israel’s actions in Gaza, prompting criticism and calls for their US visas to be revoked. As the legal proceedings unfold, the case continues to ignite discussions on the limits of political expression in art and the role of government in regulating controversial performances.