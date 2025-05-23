SOCAN Foundation Announces Winners Of The 2025 Black Canadian Music Awards

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – The SOCAN Foundation has unveiled the winners of the 2025 SiriusXM Black Canadian Music Awards, celebrating five outstanding Black music creators from across Canada. Each recipient will receive $10,000 to support their musical careers.

2025 Award Winners:

Bukola (Coquitlam, BC): A Nigerian-Canadian artist blending R\&B vocals, jazz guitar, and heartfelt storytelling. Her EP The Confessions of an Antisocial Butterfly explores coming-of-age themes and has been featured in Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia and Disney+’s The Princess.

Haleluya Hailu (Vancouver, BC): A multi-instrumentalist, poet, and activist whose debut release *eternally, yours* on 604 Records features tracks that blend emo, punk, and pop influences.

Kalisway (Ontario): An artist known for her unique sound and contributions to the Canadian music scene.

Nia Nadurata (Ontario): Recognized for her compelling music that resonates with a wide audience.

Obediya Jones-Darrell (Nova Scotia): An artist whose work reflects the rich cultural tapestry of Nova Scotia's music landscape.

In addition to the main awards, five emerging artists received the “Ones to Watch” distinction, each accompanied by a $1,000 prize: AfrotroniX, Kwazii, Seago, Laurie Torres, and iaamSaam.

The winners were selected by a jury of Black Canadian artists and music industry professionals. Dena Williams, the SOCAN Foundation Jury Chair, expressed enthusiasm about the talent showcased: “To see the development of Black artists across Canada is exciting and inspiring. I think I speak for the entire jury when I say that the unfolding of the amazing talent shown in the submissions is going to be quite exciting. I can truly say that I’m seeing a new level of quality, creativity, and genre diversity emerging within our community from coast to coast.”

The Black Canadian Music Awards, now in their fourth year, are a collaborative initiative between the SOCAN Foundation and SiriusXM Canada, aiming to recognize and support Black music creators across all genres in Canada.